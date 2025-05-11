1,200 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $298.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $960.01 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,623 shares of company stock valued at $114,400,501. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

