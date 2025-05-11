J. Goldman & Co LP Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,156,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in PayPal by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 291,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after buying an additional 205,762 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 84,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

