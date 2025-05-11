Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $35.19 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70,906 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 37,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,915,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,424,000 after purchasing an additional 441,504 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $5,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,555,306.40. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,324 shares of company stock valued at $30,153,353. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $152.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

