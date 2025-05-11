Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 122,379 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,379 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,012,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,766,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the period. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $208.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

