Interval Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 342,573 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WMT opened at $96.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,661,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,891,867.94. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.