Interval Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 342,573 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE WMT opened at $96.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,661,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,891,867.94. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
