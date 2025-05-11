J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 591,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 79,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,555,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.