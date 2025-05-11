PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $98,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in PayPal by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

PayPal stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

