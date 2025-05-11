Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Amgen were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Amgen by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 187,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.86 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,707 shares of company stock worth $12,819,342 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

