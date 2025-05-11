25,066 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

