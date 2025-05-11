Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Purchased by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Maplebear by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at $72,011,190.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CART. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

