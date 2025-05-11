Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock worth $743,024. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. UBS Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $308.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $322.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

