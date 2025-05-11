Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.7% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,032,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total transaction of $529,302.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,948.32. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $5,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,696 shares in the company, valued at $413,555,306.40. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,324 shares of company stock worth $30,153,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.96 and its 200 day moving average is $176.93. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

