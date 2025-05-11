Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.10 on Friday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 157.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enbridge stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

