KKM Financial LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.76 and a 200-day moving average of $355.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.