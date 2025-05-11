Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 251,212 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,212 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Veralto worth $164,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Trading Down 0.2 %

VLTO opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $989,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,805. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,042.78. This represents a 64.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

