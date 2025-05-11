Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $209,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $159.96 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

