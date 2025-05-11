Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Buys Shares of 780 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $923.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $913.01 and its 200-day moving average is $978.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

