TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TXNM Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.840 EPS.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TXNM Energy stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TXNM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.