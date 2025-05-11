TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TXNM Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.840 EPS.
TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
TXNM Energy stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
TXNM Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.05%.
TXNM Energy Company Profile
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
