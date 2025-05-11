Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 92,668 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $544,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $402.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.67 and its 200 day moving average is $514.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.75 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

