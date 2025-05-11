JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $106.69 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,878 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $19,949,512,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,658,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,603,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,901,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.45.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $592.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $545,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,656 shares in the company, valued at $15,201,693.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $359,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,480. The trade was a 16.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,689 shares of company stock worth $109,097,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

