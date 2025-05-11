Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,304 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 32,912 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,534,545 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $318,955,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,545 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.69.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.