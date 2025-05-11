Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,304 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 32,912 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,534,545 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $318,955,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,545 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.69.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.12%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.