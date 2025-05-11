Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after purchasing an additional 348,296 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.7 %

CCI stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

