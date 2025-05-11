Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $464.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

