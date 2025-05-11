JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 35,435 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,435 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

