Junto Capital Management LP Sells 214,377 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 214,377 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

CRM stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $12,907,361. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

