JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases 3,944 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 171,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

NVO opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.17 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

