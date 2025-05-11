Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 723,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $68,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1,719.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $100.31 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

