Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 139.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock worth $431,064. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

