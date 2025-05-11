Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 10th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CF Industries, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Norfolk Southern, and YPF Sociedad Anónima are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute or sell agricultural fertilizers—such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash products. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the agricultural?inputs sector, whose profitability is shaped by factors like global crop demand, commodity and energy prices, and trade or environmental policies. Since fertilizers are essential to crop yields, fertilizer stock prices often fluctuate with planting seasons, harvest forecasts and geopolitical events affecting supply chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,693. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,630,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,921,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,587,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. 2,523,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,398. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $223.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day moving average of $242.94. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

NYSE:YPF traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.70. 4,191,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

