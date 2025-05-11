J. Goldman & Co LP Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 236.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,257 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $161,052,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $67.70 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

