Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.74 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.74, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 610.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

Novavax Trading Down 10.1 %

NVAX opened at $5.99 on Friday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

