Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

