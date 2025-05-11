Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 9.7 %
Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.
