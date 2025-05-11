Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $309.05 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $248.09 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.