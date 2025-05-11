Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 10th

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end products—such as designer apparel, luxury watches, premium automobiles and upscale accessories—at premium price points. These equities typically command higher valuations thanks to strong brand power, pricing resilience and affluent consumer demand. Their performance is closely tied to global wealth trends and discretionary spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE:NYT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,797. New York Times has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,111,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $571.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.61. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.84. 131,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,478. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $864.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

