Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Today – May 10th

Nuvve, Next Technology, Siyata Mobile, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and ZK International Group are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade for less than five dollars per share and are often listed on over-the-counter markets rather than major stock exchanges. Because they represent companies with limited market capitalization and lower liquidity, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry a greater risk of price manipulation. Investors in penny stocks should be prepared for wide price swings and conduct thorough research before trading. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 261,946,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,216. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Next Technology (NXTT)

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

NXTT traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 204,218,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Next Technology has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

SYTA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,255,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $885.58.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $1.75. 112,141,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,392. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $584.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

ZK International Group (ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Shares of ZKIN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,880,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

