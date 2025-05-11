Best Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – May 10th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, and Corteva are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks represent equity in companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of agricultural goods and services—ranging from crop and livestock farming to farm machinery, seeds and fertilizers. Their performance tends to track commodity prices, weather conditions, government policies and global demand for food and biofuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.33. 653,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,952. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

CTVA traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

