Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%.
Brother Industries Stock Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.22. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $42.95.
About Brother Industries
