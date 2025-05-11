Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Brother Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.22. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

