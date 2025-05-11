PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,353,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,171 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $204,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 297,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $4,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $130.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.16 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

