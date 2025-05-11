3,342 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Shares of WFC opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

