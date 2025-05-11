Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 299,159 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,159 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in General Mills were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $496,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 105.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3,504.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,164,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after buying an additional 1,868,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

