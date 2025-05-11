2,264 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Veralto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Veralto by 497.8% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $6,192,048. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

