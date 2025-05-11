Fiduciary Trust Co Has $1.49 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

