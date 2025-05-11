TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. 251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

