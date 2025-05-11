Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 776,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,023% from the average daily volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

