Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 776,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,023% from the average daily volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
Orla Mining Trading Up 3.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.