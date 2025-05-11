Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading 8.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.
About Japan Airport Terminal
Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.
