Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.96. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.
Uni-Select Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.
About Uni-Select
Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.
