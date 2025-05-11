Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Shares Up 10.1% – What’s Next?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. 22,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 25,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

