Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

