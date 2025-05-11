Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.750 EPS.

Koppers stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $554.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.44. Koppers has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Koppers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

