TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TXNM Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.840 EPS.
TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
TXNM Energy stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. TXNM Energy has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11.
TXNM Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.05%.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
